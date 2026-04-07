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US Vice-President Vance has arrived in Hungary on visit. VIDEO
US Vice-President J.D. Vance has arrived in Budapest on a visit.
This is reported by the Hungarian publication 24.hu, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Bloomberg reported that Hungary is set to reachan agreement with the United States on a large-scale oil purchase during Vance’s visit.
The deal is expected to be announced at a joint press conference between Vance and Viktor Orbán.
Journalists note that the visit is taking place at a significant moment, just a few days before Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, US President Donald Trump recently directly called on Hungarians to vote for incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party in the parliamentary elections to be held on 12 April.
- According to media reports, Vance will take part in Orbán’s election rally.
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