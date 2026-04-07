US Vice-President Vance has arrived in Hungary on visit. VIDEO

US Vice-President J.D. Vance has arrived in Budapest on a visit.

This is reported by the Hungarian publication 24.hu, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Bloomberg reported that Hungary is set to reachan agreement with the United States on a large-scale oil purchase during Vance’s visit.

The deal is expected to be announced at a joint press conference between Vance and Viktor Orbán.

Journalists note that the visit is taking place at a significant moment, just a few days before Sunday’s parliamentary elections.





What led up to this?