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US Vice-President Vance has arrived in Hungary on visit. VIDEO

US Vice-President J.D. Vance has arrived in Budapest on a visit. 

This is reported by the Hungarian publication 24.hu, according to Censor.NET.

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Bloomberg reported that Hungary is set to reachan agreement with the United States on a large-scale oil purchase during Vance’s visit.

The deal is expected to be announced at a joint press conference between Vance and Viktor Orbán.

Journalists note that the visit is taking place at a significant moment, just a few days before Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

JD Vance has arrived in Hungary on a visit: what is known?
JD Vance has arrived in Hungary on a visit: what is known?

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