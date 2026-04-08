ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11299 visitors online
News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones Drone operators
1 593 0

Drone operators of AFU "Fihas" group down 5 Russian "Shaheds" with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Pilots of the "Fihas" group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted and destroyed 5 Russian "Shahed drones" during night combat operations.

As reported by Censor.NET, the soldiers used STING interceptor drones from "Wild Hornets"

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is also noted that, according to official statistics, STING has been one of the most effective means of countering "Shaheds" and "Gerberas" since September 2025.

The soldiers published footage of the aerial destruction of enemy targets on the "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

Read more: American General Petraeus noted rapid development of innovations in Armed Forces of Ukraine

Watch more: Defence Forces pilots down Russian "Shahed" with STING interceptors, expertly hitting UAV propeller. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12177) elimination (7608) attack (915) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3709) Dyki Shershni (219) Shahed (1476) interceptor (105)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 