Drone operators of AFU "Fihas" group down 5 Russian "Shaheds" with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO
Pilots of the "Fihas" group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted and destroyed 5 Russian "Shahed drones" during night combat operations.
As reported by Censor.NET, the soldiers used STING interceptor drones from "Wild Hornets"
It is also noted that, according to official statistics, STING has been one of the most effective means of countering "Shaheds" and "Gerberas" since September 2025.
The soldiers published footage of the aerial destruction of enemy targets on the "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.
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