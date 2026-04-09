Drone operators from "High-Altitude Predators" battalion conducted reconnaissance of enemy fortifications using FPV drone on fibre-optic cable. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial vehicle units from the 59th Separate Brigade carried out a complex reconnaissance operation inside enemy fortifications ahead of the Ukrainian assault troops’ advance.

According to Censor.NET, the mission was carried out by operators from the 1st Battalion, ‘High-Altitude Predators’, at the request of the ‘Shkval’ Battalion.

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It is noted that an FPV drone on fibre-optic cable, which allows operation in complex radio-electronic conditions, was used to check for the presence of the enemy.

The UAV was guided into the narrow corridors of the fortifications, where the pilots conducted detailed reconnaissance.

The operation was carried out by one of the unit’s most experienced crews, which successfully penetrated the fortifications and identified the positions of Russian infantry.

Such operations are extremely complex and require a high level of training, yet it is precisely these that minimise risks and save the lives of Ukrainian assault troops during subsequent combat operations.

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