A video has been released online showing a small assault group from the 82nd Bukovyna Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in action. The footage captures the professional actions of Ukrainian paratroopers as they capture an enemy stronghold. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The published footage shows three Ukrainian soldiers entering the enemy position. Acting in a coordinated and decisive manner, they carry out a systematic clearance of a complex system of fortifications.

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"A small assault group from the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade is carrying out a follow-up sweep of a system of trenches and dugouts. This is likely taking place in one of the districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast," reads the commentary accompanying the video.

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