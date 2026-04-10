Rubles spilled out of occupier after strike by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Soldiers from the tank battalion of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave have clearly demonstrated what the only real motivation is for the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The released footage captures the moment of the attack and the Ukrainian drone striking a Russian soldier walking along a tarmac road. The recording shows that following the drone’s successful strike, the occupier falls to the ground, and money spills out of his pockets.

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