Enemy S-300 SAM system and UAV command post taken out: National Guard’s Lasar’s Group and Air Force carry out large-scale special operation in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out a brilliant combined operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as a result of which a whole series of the enemy’s strategic assets were successively destroyed. The special operation involved the National Guard’s Lasar’s Group, the aviation employment unit of the Air Force Command Control Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and aerial reconnaissance from the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis. Censor.NET reports.

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The operation took place in several stages:

Blinding the enemy: In the first strike, Lasar’s drones destroyed the Russian Palantin electronic warfare system, depriving the occupiers of the ability to effectively counter Ukrainian drones. Breaking through air defences: Thanks to the analysis and reconnaissance of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis, the exact location of the air defense systems was established. Lasar’s Group struck them, resulting in hits on: The launcher of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system;

a multichannel missile guidance station of the S-300V system. Final act: After the path for Ukrainian aviation had been cleared of the air defense threat, units of the Air Force Operational Command Post delivered a devastating strike on a Russian UAV command post.

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