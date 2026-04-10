Pilots of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroy occupiers’ field fuel depot in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO

Pilots of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, successfully struck the enemy’s rear-area infrastructure in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Censor.NET reports.

Thanks to the UAV operators’ skill, several critically important enemy facilities were hit. In particular, the released footage shows a Ukrainian kamikaze drone deftly flying under the occupiers’ anti-drone netting to deliver a fatal strike.

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Results of the attack:

Field fuel depot: fuel and lubricant reserves were destroyed, causing a large fire and a fuel shortage for enemy equipment in this sector.

Power supply: a direct hit destroyed a generator. This automatically deprived the enemy of power for communications equipment, EW systems and the ability to charge batteries for its own drones.

"The occupiers’ field fuel depot and generator were destroyed by pilots of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade in northern Kharkiv Oblast with several precise strikes. The systematic knocking out of such facilities is gradually destroying the enemy’s logistics on the approaches to the front line. And a generator is the power supply for a pile of electronic equipment: from communications and EW assets to charging drone batteries. A new generator can be brought to a similar base elsewhere, but that creates fresh chances of being hit by our pilots," fighters of the 58th Brigade commented.

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