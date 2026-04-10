Anti-drone protection is being reinforced in Donetsk region – more than 25 km of shelters are being built. VIDEO
The deployment of anti-drone protection is underway in the Donetsk region on strategically important logistics routes.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
Where and how protection is being reinforced
According to the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service is carrying out work to build special structures intended to protect roads from FPV drone attacks.
More than 25 kilometers of such protection is currently being built on two key routes in the Donetsk region. The work is being carried out at a pace of about one kilometer per day.
The threat posed by FPV drones
The ministry emphasises that the enemy is actively using FPV drones to target transport, particularly military and civilian vehicles.
That is why anti-drone structures are being installed on critical routes to minimise risks and ensure safe travel.
Scale of work across Ukraine
Since the beginning of the year, 371 kilometers of anti-drone shelters have already been equipped in seven regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.
The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that such solutions improve logistics security and help maintain the stable functioning of frontline communities.
The work on the designated sections in the Donetsk region is planned to be completed by the end of this month.
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