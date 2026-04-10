Anti-drone protection is being reinforced in Donetsk region – more than 25 km of shelters are being built. VIDEO

The deployment of anti-drone protection is underway in the Donetsk region on strategically important logistics routes.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Where and how protection is being reinforced

According to the Ministry of Defense, the State Special Transport Service is carrying out work to build special structures intended to protect roads from FPV drone attacks.

More than 25 kilometers of such protection is currently being built on two key routes in the Donetsk region. The work is being carried out at a pace of about one kilometer per day.

Watch more: From 5 km per day to 12 km: Construction of anti-drone nets in border areas has been accelerated, - Fedorov. VIDEO

The threat posed by FPV drones

The ministry emphasises that the enemy is actively using FPV drones to target transport, particularly military and civilian vehicles.

That is why anti-drone structures are being installed on critical routes to minimise risks and ensure safe travel.

Read more: Three-level system of protection against Russian drones has been created in Kherson region, - RMA

Scale of work across Ukraine

Since the beginning of the year, 371 kilometers of anti-drone shelters have already been equipped in seven regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that such solutions improve logistics security and help maintain the stable functioning of frontline communities.

The work on the designated sections in the Donetsk region is planned to be completed by the end of this month.

See more: Anti-drone "traps" in action: protective tunnels demonstrated in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO