SOF show footage of strike on two Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces (SOF) showed footage of the strike on two drilling platforms belonging to the Russian company Lukoil on the Caspian Sea shelf on the night of April 10.

The SOF released the combat footage on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the strike

It is noted that SOF drones hit ice-resistant platforms at the Grayfer field (formerly the Rakushechnoye field) and at the Korchagin field in the northern part of the sea, about 1,000 kilometers from the front line.

The enemy uses these platforms as part of the fuel supply chain for its army.

"The Special Operations Forces carry out long-range deep-strike attacks on enemy targets deep inside Russian territory. Strikes on the enemy’s oil and gas infrastructure significantly limit its ability to supply fuel to its troops and replenish its budget. The SOF continue asymmetric actions aimed at strategically weakening the enemy in its war against Ukraine," the statement said.

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Background

It should be recalled that a day earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian units had struck two drilling platforms at the Grayfer and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea. They were supplying fuel to the Russian army.

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