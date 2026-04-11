Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with KABs: at least 10 wounded, damage reported. VIDEO

At least 10 people have been injured as a result of today’s shelling of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy is bombarding the city with KABs

According to him, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the city early this morning – one of them hit a residential building.

Seven high-rise buildings, an administrative building and eight cars were damaged.

Read also: Another traitor who helped the Russians bomb Kramatorsk has been sentenced to 15 years in prison

"We are establishing the final number of casualties and the extent of the damage.

This is the true cost of Russia’s talk of a ‘ceasefire’ – they came here to kill and destroy. They want no peace," the regional governor emphasised.

Shelling over the past 24 hours

According to the Regional Military Administration, over the past 24 hours, on 10 April, the enemy shelled three districts of the region.

Pokrovsk district. One person was killed in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district. An infrastructure facility and a car were damaged in Kramatorsk. In Shostakivka, Novodonetsk district, five private houses and an administrative building were damaged.

Bakhmut district. Two private houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk dikstrict.

See more: Day in Kherson region: five people wounded and 30 facilities damaged. PHOTOS