Zhelezniak explained how media attacks on journalists and anti-corruption activists work. VIDEO

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak has published an investigation into media attacks on journalists, anti-corruption activists and opposition politicians.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the MP, such attacks have a clear economic rationale based on the bulk purchase of ad space on Telegram channels and websites.

"It is profitable for them to buy up ad space in bulk (and then sell it to clients at retail, marking up their commission by around 200-300%)," said Zhelezniak.

See more: Scandal over booking of Zelenskyy’s PR representative Petrov: "Broadcasting company ’Korysne TV,’ which offers gardening advice, has received critically important status from Ministry of Culture, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT

Such attacks, in particular, were directed at journalist Yurii Nikolov, the chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin, former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, and MPs Viktoria Siumar, Mykola Kniazhytskyi and Andrii Zhupanin, the MP noted.

"And also, as we heard, the slush fund in Mindich’s office included separate expenditure on ‘Ivanov and Co’. And what a coincidence – all the smear campaigns were against Halushchenko’s opponents or those who did not support the purchase of Russian junk under the guise of nuclear reactors… It followed the same pattern too.) So now you can see it – and next time you’ll be able to tell straight away who the author is," he concluded.

Read more: Western media on "Mindichgate": One of biggest scandals amid energy problems