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Scandal over booking of Zelenskyy’s PR representative Petrov: "Broadcasting company ’Korysne TV,’ which offers gardening advice, has received critically important status from Ministry of Culture, - Zhelezniak. DOCUMENT

The Ministry of Culture has granted the status of ‘critical to the functioning of the economy’ to ‘Korysne TV’ LLC, a company that provides gardening advice.

This was announced on Facebook by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament for the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, similar companies are also regularly allocated funds from the budget to produce content for the "United Marathon".

"Generally speaking (even without linking it to Petrov or Yermak), it’s an interesting situation when our Ministry of Culture grants such status to these content producers. The first ‘critically important for the functioning of the economy’ status was granted in 2024…

They write that since 2024, they have been actively allocated a budget for production for the Marathon, which is a doubly interesting coincidence…", writes the MP.

Read more: Ze-blogger Zolkin evading mobilization and taxes. VIDEO

TC Korysne
TC Korysne
TC Korysne
TC Korysne

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Zelenskyy’s PR man Petrov had once again gained a reservation – at a TV and radio company that offers gardening advice.

Read more: Misappropriation of budget funds: another criminal case opened against Zelenskyy’s PR manager Petrov

Author: 

Ministry of Culture (58) Mobilisation exemption (102) Zhelezniak Yaroslav (218) Petrov Volodymyr (16)
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