SSU’s Alpha unit hit more than 10,000 occupiers in March. VIDEO
The Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) became the most effective unit of the Defence Forces in March in terms of the number of targets hit and destroyed.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Monthly results
According to verified data, the special forces operators hit more than 10,200 Russian troops in March alone.
Overall, the unit accounted for 7,346 targets, of which 5,122 were destroyed and 2,224 were damaged.
What was destroyed
Among the targets hit:
- 2,218 UAVs
- 1,279 surveillance and communication systems
- 1,606 engineering and fortification structures
- 810 units of light transport
- 422 motor vehicles
- 187 trucks
- 90 artillery systems and self-propelled guns
- 59 armoured vehicles
- 10 multiple launch rocket systems
SSU assessment
The Security Service notes that the unit consistently demonstrates high effectiveness on the battlefield.
Acting Head of the SSU Yevhen Khmara emphasised that such results are the consequence of systematic work, precision and the use of modern technologies.
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