SSU’s Alpha unit hit more than 10,000 occupiers in March. VIDEO

The Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) became the most effective unit of the Defence Forces in March in terms of the number of targets hit and destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Security Service of Ukraine.

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Monthly results

According to verified data, the special forces operators hit more than 10,200 Russian troops in March alone.

Overall, the unit accounted for 7,346 targets, of which 5,122 were destroyed and 2,224 were damaged.

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What was destroyed

Among the targets hit:

2,218 UAVs

1,279 surveillance and communication systems

1,606 engineering and fortification structures

810 units of light transport

422 motor vehicles

187 trucks

90 artillery systems and self-propelled guns

59 armoured vehicles

10 multiple launch rocket systems

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SSU assessment

The Security Service notes that the unit consistently demonstrates high effectiveness on the battlefield.

Acting Head of the SSU Yevhen Khmara emphasised that such results are the consequence of systematic work, precision and the use of modern technologies.

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