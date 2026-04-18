Reconnaissance troops from Defence Intelligence carried out series of raids and cleared occupiers’ positions in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have carried out successful special operations in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, over the past week, reconnaissance units carried out a series of raids, during which they destroyed and cleared out the occupiers’ positions where they were preparing for offensive operations.

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Various types of strike drones are being actively deployed to target enemy shelters, depots and logistics routes.

It is noted that the actions of military intelligence are significantly complicating the enemy’s manoeuvres and holding back their advance towards the regional centre.

Watch more: SOF drone operators struck "Rubicon" base near Mariupol. VIDEO