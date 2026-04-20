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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Drone finishes off two occupiers who got tangled in barbed wire. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing the outcome of yet another attempt by Russian occupation forces to breach Ukrainian defences in the Donetsk region. The footage captures the elimination of two enemy infantrymen. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The invaders attempted to storm Ukrainian positions but encountered engineering barriers and became entangled in barbed wire.

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Watch more: Minus 70 Russian invaders near Pokrovsk: combat operations by pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar Birds". VIDEO

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Russian Army (11684) elimination (7167) Donetsk region (5661) drones (4405)
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