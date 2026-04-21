Ukrainian prankster hacks closed drone meeting in Russia: "Your f#cking faces are all exposed — watch your backs". VIDEO

Ukrainian blogger and prankster Yevhen Volnov, known by the alias Major Chornobaiv, said he had successfully infiltrated a closed meeting of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Censor.NET reports that he published the statement on his Telegram channel.

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According to Volnov, the discussion focused on the localization of drone production in Russia. He claims that during the meeting, Russian officials acknowledged a critical dependence on imported components, particularly from China.

"While you were sitting there twiddling your thumbs, trying to pass off Chinese equipment as 'Russian-made products' (ST-1) and siphon off the budget, we were listening to your every word," Volnov wrote.

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Statements on problems with Russian drone production

The blogger’s post says that Russian defense industry enterprises are facing a shortage of key parts needed for UAV production. Engines, electronics and plastic components are mentioned in particular.

Volnov also claimed that the Russian authorities are pressuring companies working in the field of unmanned systems to increase the level of production localization.

"Soon you will need that 'state support' not for new workshops, but just to somehow save yourselves. This is only the beginning," Volnov said.

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Information on participants and the reaction of the sides

The blogger also published the surnames of people he described as participants in the meeting and claimed to have access to their official data.

According to some media reports, some of the people mentioned in the recording are linked to Russia’s defense-industrial complex and the development of unmanned systems.

The video contains profanity!

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