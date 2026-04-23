Volunteer from Dnipro rescued neighbours from rubble of his own house: "My home is fine, it’s just gone. I’m homeless, but I’ve got tourniquet". VIDEO

The night-time attack on Dnipro on 23 April turned the lives of hundreds of people into a living hell, yet amidst the ruins, stories of incredible courage are emerging. One such story is that of Yevhen, a member of the Rapid Response Volunteer Team (RRVT), who lived on the eighth floor of a devastated block of flats. This is reported by Censor.NET.

While the fire was still burning and the block was filled with acrid smoke, Yevhen and his comrades were already working through the rubble, helping those who could not get out on their own.

Yevhen’s flat on the 8th floor was completely destroyed. He was left with neither documents nor clothes, apart from what he was wearing.

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What happened beforehand?

On the night of 23 April, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. The strike damaged residential buildings in the city and caused fires.

Fires broke out in various parts of the city. In particular, the enemy hit a high-rise building, where the fire engulfed several flats.

In addition, cars and one of the shops caught fire in Dnipro.

"The number of casualties from the night-time enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 10.

Four people have been hospitalised with moderate injuries. Among them are two children – girls aged 9 and 14," the head of the Regional Military Administration later reported.

Watch more: Man who survived strike on Dnipro spoke of death of his 23-year-old wife: "Strike hit only her. There was no chance of survival. Floor collapsed, and I was hanging onto antenna". VIDEO