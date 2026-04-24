Russia is storming Kramatorsk sector with motorcycles and armoured vehicles, – 24th SMB. VIDEO

The enemy has stepped up attacks using motorcycles to identify weaknesses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defences in the Kramatorsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ivan Petrychak, head of communications for the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, spoke about this on Army TV.

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The occupiers are trying to move the motorcycles closer to the front line and then launch attacks, looking for weak spots in the defences.

"They are pulling these motorbikes by hand. They get as close as they can. Using these same motorcycles, but in a group of 10 units supported by 3–5 armoured vehicles, the enemy attempted last week to advance and launch an assault from several directions," said the head of the communications department of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

However, most often in the brigade’s area of responsibility, enemy infantrymen are still being spotted, moving exclusively on foot. They have to walk 15–20 kilometres, carrying their ammunition, provisions and water.

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"Because we’re destroying their equipment, their numbers are dwindling, yet the enemy’s mobilisation resources remain substantial. The enemy is on foot. Their morale is waning. I speak with captured occupiers, and when the 98th Division was stationed here against us, the VDV troops would shoot themselves or blow themselves up with grenades rather than be taken prisoner. I don’t recall any such cases in the last six months," noted Petrychak.

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is avoiding using vehicles due to drone strikes and is advancing in small groups, with their transport being destroyed by Ukrainian drones.