Operators of 413th Raid Regiment carry out six strikes on deployment point of Russian 36th Brigade in rear. VIDEO
Pilots from the 413th Separate 'Reid' Unmanned Systems Regiment used middle-strike capabilities to strike a number of the occupiers’ rear-area buildings.
According to Censor.NET, operators carried out six strikes on a temporary deployment site of the Russian Armed Forces’ 36th Brigade.
This enemy brigade is significant because it is the structural "core" of the 29th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, a formation within the Vostok grouping fighting in Donetsk Oblast.
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