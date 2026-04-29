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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fiber-optic drones
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Ruscist fleeing drones of 31st SMB on motorcycle gets tangled in fiber-optic cable in field. VIDEO

An occupier who tried to flee on a motorcycle became tangled in used fiber-optic cable from previous drone launches and was eliminated by Ukrainian fighters.

According to Censor.NET, the incident involving the ruscist occurred during combat operations by the MARTLET unit of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB).

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Speed did not help the invader avoid being hit, as his path was blocked by remnants of fiber-optic cables.

Read more: For first time, we are introducing universal ground station for fiber-optic drones in military – Fedorov

Watch more: "Now I’m one-eyed pirate. I’m f#cking shocked": ruscist whines after failed assault. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11723) elimination (7203) drones (4456) 31th separate mechanised brigade (8)
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