Ruscist fleeing drones of 31st SMB on motorcycle gets tangled in fiber-optic cable in field. VIDEO
An occupier who tried to flee on a motorcycle became tangled in used fiber-optic cable from previous drone launches and was eliminated by Ukrainian fighters.
According to Censor.NET, the incident involving the ruscist occurred during combat operations by the MARTLET unit of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB).
Speed did not help the invader avoid being hit, as his path was blocked by remnants of fiber-optic cables.
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