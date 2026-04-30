Occupiers in Orikhiv direction disguise themselves as civilians to avoid AFU strikes: "You can move out, you’re in civilian clothes.". AUDIO

Russian occupiers from the 7th Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces are committing a gross violation of international humanitarian law in the Orikhiv direction. Censor.NET reports that this is evidenced by a new intercepted conversation of the invaders released by Ukrainian intelligence.

To minimize the risk of being hit by Ukraine’s Defense Forces and to advance covertly, the Russian command ordered assault troops to wear civilian clothing instead of military uniforms.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"You can move out, you’re in civilian clothes, just listen to the sky, listen to the sky," one occupier instructs his subordinate, warning him about Ukrainian drone attacks.

Read more: Militarization and Russification of Ukrainian children: Russian education official Omelchuk to stand trial, Kravchenko says

It should be stressed that under the Geneva Conventions, the use of civilian clothing by combatants for disguise (perfidy) is a war crime. Such actions by the occupiers put real civilians who remain in the combat zone in mortal danger, as they blur the line between military targets and civilians.

Read more: Occupiers attacked a public transportation stop in Kherson, one man killed and another wounded