Spectacular downing of Russian "Shahed" above clouds by fighters from Presidential Brigade. VIDEO

The crew of the "Dragons" unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' separate presidential brigade spectacularly shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone high above the clouds within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" to destroy the aerial target.

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The video shows the interceptor rising to meet the enemy UAV above the clouds and striking the front of its fuselage, after which the target explodes in mid-air.

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