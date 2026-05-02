Spectacular downing of Russian "Shahed" above clouds by fighters from Presidential Brigade. VIDEO
The crew of the "Dragons" unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' separate presidential brigade spectacularly shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone high above the clouds within their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" to destroy the aerial target.
The video shows the interceptor rising to meet the enemy UAV above the clouds and striking the front of its fuselage, after which the target explodes in mid-air.
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