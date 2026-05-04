Machine-gun drone fires on occupiers’ position in copse in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to deploy the latest technological solutions to neutralise the invaders. According to Censor.NET, a heavy Ukrainian drone equipped with automatic weapons has been spotted in action in the Huliaipole sector of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Footage released shows the drone hovering over a forest strip where Russian occupiers have set up positions, and beginning to lay down targeted machine-gun fire on them. The technological solution allows the drone not only to fire but also to reload: once the ammunition has been exhausted, the empty magazine is jettisoned directly in the area where the mission is being carried out.

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