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Occupier demonstrated how Starlink is used in Russian army: "Elon Musk is cockerel. That’s what your Starlinks are good for – f#cking bedside table". VIDEO

Russian invaders are demonstrating ‘alternative’ ways of using high-tech equipment from SpaceX, which they managed to obtain through shady schemes. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which an occupier shows Starlink terminals that have been turned into useless junk.

In the video, a Russian occupier demonstrates a communications antenna, which now serves as a usual bedside table and stand in dugouts. This is due to the mass activation of terminal blocking mechanisms in the occupied territories and the invaders’ inability to use them properly.

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Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Russian generals said that Starlink was not needed by Russian army: "It was used to mislead enemy"

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Russian Army (11769) communication (36) Elon Musk (79) Starlink (91)
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