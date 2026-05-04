Russian invaders are demonstrating ‘alternative’ ways of using high-tech equipment from SpaceX, which they managed to obtain through shady schemes. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which an occupier shows Starlink terminals that have been turned into useless junk.

In the video, a Russian occupier demonstrates a communications antenna, which now serves as a usual bedside table and stand in dugouts. This is due to the mass activation of terminal blocking mechanisms in the occupied territories and the invaders’ inability to use them properly.

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