Occupier demonstrated how Starlink is used in Russian army: "Elon Musk is cockerel. That’s what your Starlinks are good for – f#cking bedside table". VIDEO
Russian invaders are demonstrating ‘alternative’ ways of using high-tech equipment from SpaceX, which they managed to obtain through shady schemes. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which an occupier shows Starlink terminals that have been turned into useless junk.
In the video, a Russian occupier demonstrates a communications antenna, which now serves as a usual bedside table and stand in dugouts. This is due to the mass activation of terminal blocking mechanisms in the occupied territories and the invaders’ inability to use them properly.
Warning! Strong language!
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