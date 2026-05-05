Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure in three regions: carriage was destroyed and there is damage. VIDEO

Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian infrastructure. Today, 5 May, "Ukrzaliznytsia" came under attack once again.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on a carriage in the Kharkiv region

As noted, at around 07:30 in the Kharkiv region, an enemy UAV attacked and destroyed a carriage.

"But the main thing is that people are safe. The monitoring centre was operational, thanks to which the train conductor moved to a mobile shelter in time. The locomotive crew was also safe. There are no casualties so far," the statement reads.

Read more: Ruscists launched drone attack on Poltava region: railway infrastructure facility was hit

Strike on Poltava region

Railway infrastructure in the Poltava region was also under attack. An enemy drone struck between the tracks near a diesel locomotive. No casualties. A carriage was damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of the explosion.

Strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Another Russian strike targeted a station in Dnipropetrovsk region. During the attack, a UAV damaged an electric locomotive that was on the tracks.

See more: Russian forces struck railway in Zaporizhzhia: assistant driver killed and driver wounded

The train had been stopped earlier due to the drone threat. Staff were therefore warned in advance and were taking shelter. There were no casualties.

"Even under these conditions, we are protecting people. The railway is operational. Services are continuing," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.