Zelenskyy is "cunning guy", I like him, – Trump. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump described Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "cunning" and referred to the dispute at the White House.

According to Censor.NET, he made the comments during an appearance on Salem News Channel.

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On the war

Trump noted that Ukraine is losing territory, but also pointed out that Russia is paying a heavy price too.

Read more: Zelenskyy highlighted strong performance of Armed Forces: in April, Russia lost 35,000 troops, and number of middle strikes increased

Trump on Zelenskyy

The US leader described President Zelenskyy as a "complex man" and a "cunning guy".

"I like Zelenskyy. I’ve always had a good relationship with him, apart from that one moment in the White House, which I thought was a bit aggressive on his part in the Oval Office, as you probably remember," Trump said.

The US leader also reiterated that former President Biden had provided Ukraine with $350 billion in aid.

"Which is just ridiculous. But he (Biden. – Ed.) did it. And I’m selling them equipment. We’re selling it in full to the European Union, we’re selling it to NATO, and they’re handing it out. I’ll tell you this: they (Ukraine. – Ed.) are fighting. Regardless of whether the equipment is excellent or less than excellent – they’re capable of fighting," he added.

Read more: In 2025, 19 billion hryvnias were spent from state budget on "Zelenskyy’s thousand" payments, - media