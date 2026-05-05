Zelenskyy highlighted strong performance of Armed Forces: in April, Russia lost 35,000 troops, and number of middle strikes increased

Drone Industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from our military and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on the results for April of this year.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"We have strong results in defeating the occupier," the head of state noted.

Read more: Russia’s losses have exceeded its mobilization numbers for fifth consecutive month, - Madyar

Russian casualties

According to him, Russia suffers significant personnel losses every month, with over 35,000 killed or seriously wounded in April alone.

"There is clear confirmation of every strike. Ukraine’s defense forces are maintaining a stable level of defense of our positions. The task is to build on these results," Zelenskyy noted.

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The number of middle strikes has increased

It is also noted that the number of middle strikes has increased significantly. Currently, there are twice as many strikes at a range of 20+ kilometers compared to March, and four times as many compared to February.

"And there will be even more. This is a priority area," the president emphasized.

Read more: Defence Forces expand use of UGVs: More than 9,000 frontline missions carried out in March, Ministry of Defence says

Robotic missions

The head of state also noted that the number of robotic missions must be increased.

"In April, more than 10,200 logistics and evacuation missions were carried out by the UGVs, which is a significant achievement. However, on the scale of the front, much more of this work is needed. Accordingly, UGV procurement, production, and supply to the troops must continue to grow. May should yield better results, and this has been set as a target for the military and the Ministry of Defense.

We will continue to ramp up production of all types of drones and robotic systems. Thank you to everyone who contributes to this result every day. And thank you to our partners for confirming their financial support," Zelenskyy concluded.