Muscovite on internet blackout: "I have no clue. What if Moscow isn’t even there anymore?". VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing a Moscow resident’s reaction to the sudden and widespread internet outage in the Russian capital. According to Censor.NET, the woman expressed concern about being completely cut off and unable to keep up with current events.

According to the woman in the video, she discovered in the morning that her phone was ‘empty’: no messages had arrived on messaging apps, and news feeds were not updating.

"What’s up, mates? I wake up in the morning and my phone is empty. Not a single text, not a single message anywhere. Usually you wake up and spend half an hour scrolling through to see who’s sent you what, what the news is, and so on. But today, nothing. So Moscow’s been cut off. Completely, it seems. Probably just what was needed, eh? Or rather, what we feared: they’re completely isolating us from the rest of the world, I suppose. But what worries me more is the feeling that something might be happening somewhere, and I’ve no idea. What if Moscow isn’t even there anymore?"

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