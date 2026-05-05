Pilots of Phoenix unit shoot down almost 300 Russian drones worth $10 million in April. VIDEO

Operators of the Phoenix border guard unit shot down almost 300 Russian UAVs worth about $10 million in April.

Censor.NET reports that during combat sorties, the soldiers actively used interceptor drones to destroy enemy targets in the air.

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The destruction of reconnaissance UAVs prevents the occupiers from adjusting fire on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline cities.

The soldiers shared footage of enemy "wings" being shot down on their Telegram channel.

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