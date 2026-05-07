Pilots from 10th "Edelweiss" Brigade intercepted "Granat-4" UAV, which was guiding occupiers’ artillery. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Drone operators from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" shot down a Russian "Granat-4" reconnaissance UAV.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" to destroy the aerial target.
According to the military, the enemy drone was being used to guide artillery fire, specifically at the positions of the "Shahed" interceptors.
Details about the "Granat-4" drone
The "Granat-4" UAV weighs 30–33 kg, is capable of climbing to an altitude of up to 4,000 metres, reaching speeds of up to 140 km/h and remaining airborne for up to 6 hours.
Footage of the successful destruction was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.
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