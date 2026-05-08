7 530 20
A kamikaze drone struck the FSB office in Chechnya. VIDEO of explosion
A video has been published online showing a successful attack by a Ukrainian drone on the FSB headquarters in the village of Znamenskoye, in the Chechen Republic.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of impact and the explosion were captured by a surveillance camera installed on one of the neighbouring buildings.
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