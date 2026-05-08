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The moment Ukrainian drone’s arrival in Grozny. VIDEO
Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone flying over and attacking the city of Grozny in the Chechen Republic.
According to Censor.NET, local residents report at least two strikes. The first UAV crashed on the grounds of the ‘42nd Guards Motorised Rifle Division’. The second - near the ‘FSB Directorate for the Chechen Republic’.
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