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News Video Striking Russia
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The moment Ukrainian drone’s arrival in Grozny. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone flying over and attacking the city of Grozny in the Chechen Republic.

According to Censor.NET, local residents report at least two strikes. The first UAV crashed on the grounds of the ‘42nd Guards Motorised Rifle Division’. The second - near the ‘FSB Directorate for the Chechen Republic’.

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Watch more: Drone attack sets Akhmat-North Rosgvardia regiment military compound ablaze in Grozny

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Grozny (15) Kadyrov Ramzan (60) attack (715) drones (4533)
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