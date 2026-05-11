25 people have been evacuated from Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast – police. VIDEO

Twenty-five residents have been evacuated from Mykolaivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk regional police.

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According to law enforcement officials, most of the roads leading to the town are under Russian fire control.

The police have warned that access to Mykolaivka may be restricted or completely closed in the near future due to the deteriorating security situation.

Read more: Forced evacuation of children announced from certain areas of Sloviansk – Regional Military Administration

Who was evacuated

The evacuation was carried out by "White Angel" crews in conjunction with patrol officers and community police officers.

Most of those evacuated were elderly people.

Their homes were damaged or located near the sites of Russian strikes.

Read more: 47,000 people remain in Sloviansk hromada, up to 1,000 evacuated weekly - City Military Administration

What locals are saying

One resident reported that a Russian aerial bomb had struck near his home.

"KAB landed right outside the window. We were in the flat. The blast threw us into the hallway," the man said.

According to him, his mother was injured in the air strike.

Before the full-scale war began, over 15,000 people lived in Mykolaivka, and nearly 23,000 in the wider community.

Read more: Entrance to Mykolaivka, in Donetsk region, may be closed – putting evacuation at risk