47,000 people remain in Sloviansk hromada, up to 1,000 evacuated weekly - City Military Administration

About 47,000 residents currently remain in the Sloviansk hromada in Donetsk Oblast, but evacuations continue every week.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, who spoke to journalists.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

How many people are leaving

According to the official, up to 1,000 people leave the hromada every week, mostly families with children.

Evacuation is taking place amid constant attacks and danger.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: three districts under attack by Russian Federation, casualties and destruction. PHOTO

Situation in the city

Russian troops attack Sloviansk and nearby villages every day, using various types of weapons.

Despite this, critical infrastructure continues to operate in the hromada: residents have electricity, water and gas supply.

Energy workers go out to carry out repairs even outside the city, including in areas close to the fighting.

At the same time, water supply facilities are now located just 5–7 km from the front line.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: nearly 1,000 attacks, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under fire

Civilian casualties

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 81 people have been killed in the hromada, including four children.

A total of 402 residents have been injured, including children.

In April 2026 alone, 22 people were injured and one person was killed as a result of attacks.

Read more: Russia strikes central Sloviansk with MLRS: five people injured

Evacuation of children

Mandatory forced evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives is continuing in some districts of Sloviansk.

This concerns three districts along the Kyiv–Dovzhanskyi highway.

If 96 children previously stayed there, only 29 remain now.

See more: Russia shelled two districts in Donetsk region: there are casualties and destruction