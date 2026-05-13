Strategic Nurlyno oil pumping station is on fire in Bashkortostan. VIDEO

A major fire has broken out at a strategic fuel infrastructure facility in the Republic of Bashkortostan (Russian Federation) – the Nurlyno Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS). According to Censor.NET, this facility is the largest and most important hub within the Transneft-Ural network.

The Nurlyno LPS plays a critical role in the logistics of Russian crude oil. The Ust-Balyk–Kurgan–Ufa–Almetyevsk (UBKUA) main oil pipeline passes through the station. The facility handles the reception, storage, blending and onward pumping of oil from Western Siberia and the Urals.

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Why this facility is strategic:

Export route: The main oil flows pass through Nurlyno towards the Black Sea terminals of Novorossiysk, Tuapse and Taman .

Refinery supply: The station supplies crude oil to refineries in the south of the Russian Federation.

Technological significance: This is a key hub for blending (mixing) different grades of crude oil prior to their onward transport.

Footage published online shows thick black smoke rising from the station’s grounds. A shutdown or damage to equipment at such a hub could cause serious disruptions across the entire Russian Federation’s main pipeline system and limit the ability to export Russian oil via southern ports. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

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