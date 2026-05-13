Occupier hid in destroyed IFV but was roasted inside vehicle by drones of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade. VIDEO
Pilots of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, eliminated an occupier who tried to hide in a destroyed Russian IFV.
As Censor.NET reports, the operators spotted enemy movement and sent strike drones to eliminate him.
After hearing Ukrainian UAVs in the air, the ruscist climbed into a combat vehicle that had previously been smashed, but that did not save him.
As a result of four drone-dropped munitions and strikes by two more FPV drones, the occupier was killed inside the vehicle.
The final footage also shows the bodies of Russian soldiers who had been eliminated earlier and remained there after previous combat work targeting enemy equipment.
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