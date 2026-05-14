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50 occupiers managed to reach Chasiv Yar and lie dead on outskirts of city. VIDEO
The Donetsk region remains an arena of fierce fighting, where the enemy suffers colossal losses in attempts to capture strategic heights. As reported by Censor.NET, fighters of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade released footage from the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, demonstrating the scale of the defeat of Russian assault groups.
The video shows over fifty bodies of Russian occupiers scattered along forest belts and on the approaches to Ukrainian positions. This is the result of the coordinated work of the "royal" infantrymen, artillery, and strike drone operators.
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