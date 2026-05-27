Mission of Belarusian democratic forces opened in Kyiv, - Tsikhanouskaya. VIDEO
The Mission of the Democratic Forces of Belarus has been opened in Kyiv, intended to serve as a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation and mutual support.
This was announced by Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"Yesterday in Kyiv, we officially opened the Mission of the Democratic Forces of Belarus in Ukraine. This is an important step towards closer and more systematic cooperation between democratic Belarus and Ukraine. I am grateful to Ukrainian officials… for joining us, as well as to everyone who helped establish this mission," she said.
According to her, this Mission "will make our work more consistent and visible".
"It will serve as a platform for dialogue, practical cooperation and support. It will help Ukrainians understand who to work with, and Belarusians in Ukraine – where to turn," added the Belarusian opposition leader.
It is noted that the Mission is headed by Svetlana Shatilina.
Support for Ukraine
Tsikhanouskaya also called for increased support for Ukraine.
"We must do more to support Ukraine: politically, through information, by cooperating with Ukrainian institutions, standing shoulder to shoulder with Belarusian volunteers and fighters, and by supporting Belarusians living in Ukraine," she emphasised.
"A free Belarus and a free Ukraine are part of one future," added Tsikhanouskaya.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password