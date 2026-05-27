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News Video Cruelty to animals
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Stork manoeuvred sharply and dived down to avoid attack by Russian UAV. VIDEO

Russian occupiers continue to demonstrate their brutality, targeting not only civilian infrastructure and innocent people, but also Ukraine’s wildlife. According to Censor.NET, footage has emerged online from a Russian kamikaze drone, whose operator was amusing himself by chasing a live bird.

The published video shows a Russian FPV drone attempting, for some reason, to catch up with a stork flying peacefully in the sky.

Fleeing from the dangerous drone, the bird manoeuvred sharply, spinning around its longitudinal axis and diving downwards, leaving the Russian operator empty-handed.

Watch more: Russian drones kill pelicans: occupiers’ "training" carried out on birds. VIDEO

Watch more: Donkey from Russian army has dropped his cargo and is trying to escape from Russians: "Stop, bitch! Where are you going, f#ck! Stop, f#ck!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (11940) drone (2697) birds (7)
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