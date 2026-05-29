Occupiers exchanged fire amongst themselves in Oleksandrivka sector: "Maga" – "200", your guys, f#ck, shot lad dead. And I’ve got nigger, f#ck, three-hundredth". VIDEO

Poor training, chaos in the command structure and a complete lack of coordination between units of the Russian occupying forces continue to result in regular casualties among the invaders caused by their own weapons. According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian military intelligence has recorded yet another instance of the occupiers being decimated by ‘friendly fire’.

A new audio intercept obtained by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine illustrates the real state of affairs within Russian units on the Oleksandrivka sector of the front.

During a failed sortie to the front lines, a group of invaders, which also included foreign mercenaries, came under fire from their own comrades. The results of this chaos are emotionally summed up by a Muscovite with the call sign "Sukhoi":

"Maga" – "200", your guys, f#ck, shot lad dead. He hadn’t even managed to get to the position today, f#ck. And I’ve got nigger, f#ck, three-hundredth," reports the invader on the elimination of one militant and the wounding of a dark-skinned mercenary.

In response, his colleague, an occupier with the call sign "Griffon", does not even attempt to justify the actions of the artillerymen or neighbouring units, but rather describes the reasons for the "friendly fire" in a manner that is quite comprehensive and typical of the Russian army:

"It happens, lads, it happens, for f#ck’s sake. It’s called, for f#ck’s sake, idiots on one side, idiots on the other," the invader sums up.

Warning! Strong language!

See more: Intensive fighting ongoing in Oleksandrivka direction – Syrskyi. PHOTOS