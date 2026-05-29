SOF strike two Tor-M2 SAM systems in Zaporizhzhia region - key Russian logistics under attack. VIDEO

Units of the Special Operations Forces’ Middle-strike group destroyed two Tor-M2 air defence missile systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces press service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Near occupied Berdiansk

SSO drones struck one of them as it was being transported by a tractor unit along the M-14 highway near occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 29 May.



The enemy uses the M-14 highway as a land corridor from Russia to Crimea via the Taganrog-Dzhankoy route, south of the occupied Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The village of Berdianske lies between Mariupol and Berdiansk, more than 150 km from the front line.

Read on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Armed Forces are making gains in the Oleksandrivka sector; the enemy has lost at least 46 km², – DeepState

Near the occupied city of Melitopol

A second Tor-M2 air defence system was previously hit near occupied Melitopol.



The Tor-M2 air defence system, with a warhead capacity of up to 16 missiles, provides cover for enemy units and military facilities in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As a short-range air and missile defence system, the Tor-M2 is capable of shooting down tactical aircraft, helicopters, drones and cruise missiles.

See also: Special forces from the Rangers Regiment of the Special Operations Forces cleared a position held by the occupiers during a raid on a house. VIDEO

"The Special Operations Forces continue to keep this key enemy logistics artery under fire control and are systematically destroying enemy military equipment and personnel moving along the M-14 highway," the press service added.