Russian soldier overcomes engineering barriers, runs across weedy field and gets hit by drone in backside near copse. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing UAV operators skilfully tracking an enemy soldier.
According to Censor.NET, the released footage shows a Russian occupier overcoming engineering barriers and then running at full speed across a field overgrown with weeds, hoping to find cover in the nearest woodland. However, throughout this time, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was tracking the fugitive’s every move.
The FPV drone operator showed remarkable composure and caught up with the target. Having almost reached his goal – literally a step away from the safety of the trees in the forest strip – the occupier was struck by a precise and powerful blow from the drone from behind. As a result of the munition detonating, the enemy attacker was eliminated.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password