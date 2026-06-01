Russian soldier overcomes engineering barriers, runs across weedy field and gets hit by drone in backside near copse. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing UAV operators skilfully tracking an enemy soldier.

According to Censor.NET, the released footage shows a Russian occupier overcoming engineering barriers and then running at full speed across a field overgrown with weeds, hoping to find cover in the nearest woodland. However, throughout this time, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was tracking the fugitive’s every move.

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The FPV drone operator showed remarkable composure and caught up with the target. Having almost reached his goal – literally a step away from the safety of the trees in the forest strip – the occupier was struck by a precise and powerful blow from the drone from behind. As a result of the munition detonating, the enemy attacker was eliminated.

See also: A Russian soldier, fleeing towards the forest belt, filmed at least 25 eliminated occupiers: "#they're getting it, what a bunch of idiots, f***." VIDEO 18+

See also on "Censor.NET": Kadyrovites filmed a raid by Ukrainian FPV drones on their own shelter. VIDEO