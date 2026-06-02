Enemy Bukhanka with fuel inside explodes after FPV drone strike by Omega special forces. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" destroyed a UAZ Bukhanka (Loaf) vehicle used to supply Russian units on the eastern direction of the front.

According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance in the Popasna area, an Omega Wings crew detected a moving target and transmitted its coordinates for a strike.

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The special forces’ FPV drone delivered a precise strike on the vehicle, while another UAV filmed the aftermath of the hit.

It is also added that the so-called Bukhanka was transporting fuel to the occupiers’ positions.

As a result of the hit, the vehicle exploded and was completely destroyed in the middle of the road.

Footage of the combat operation has been published on the unit’s social media.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,365,470 (+1,410 in past 24 hours), 11,966 tanks, 43,037 artillery systems, and 24,659 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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