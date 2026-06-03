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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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BULAVA battalion pilots destroy 209 Russian UAVs with STING interceptors in one month. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion BULAVA of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi destroyed 209 Russian UAVs over the course of a month.

As Censor.NET reports, the operators used STING interceptor drones from Wild Hornets to engage aerial targets.

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Among the destroyed targets were:

  • 164 Shahed-type UAVs;
  • 36 Gerbera UAVs;

  • 9 other enemy UAVs.

The unit also noted that STING interceptors are equipped with the Hornet Vision video link system and a 360° antenna, allowing them to operate effectively both with a crew and with a single operator.

The servicemen of the BULAVA battalion published footage of Russian kamikaze drones being hit on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drone captures destruction of enemy Shahed in finest detail. VIDEO

Watch more: Air Force battalions equipped with interceptor drones are present in every region, – Yelizarov. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11959) elimination (7421) Dyki Shershni (209) Shahed (1418) interceptor (87)
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