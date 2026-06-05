Near occupied Horlivka, Ukrainian drone destroyed Russian lorry and killed driver: "Wing has flown in, road is blocked". VIDEO
Movement along the logistics routes used by Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast remains extremely dangerous due to round-the-clock fire control by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the aftermath of a successful attack by a Ukrainian long-range drone on a road near the occupied city of Horlivka. The footage shows an occupiers’ lorry which, after being hit with precision, is completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the road, forcing the section of the motorway to be completely closed. The driver of the Russian lorry was killed.
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