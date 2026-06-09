Project of sanctions for traffic violations is being prepared, - Klymenko. VIDEO

A bill is currently being drafted to increase penalties for traffic violations.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"The authorities cannot fail to respond to this. Especially since the people have made their views known... The point system had already been launched, but it was not approved," he said.

However, according to Klymenko, this is a rather lengthy process, and the sanctions must be clear to the public.

Watch more: Kyiv police have detained drivers for serious traffic offences. VIDEO

"Right now, the focus isn't on points, but on how the system works... For example, 10 violations would result in certain sanctions – such as the suspension of a driver’s license, restrictions, or having to retake the driving test," the minister added.

Klymenko noted that the point system will be the next step, as it requires the appropriate infrastructure.

"Together with the National Police, members of parliament, and legal experts, we will begin working on this starting this week," he said.

Klymenko clarified that a draft of the proposals is already being prepared, and the matter will then be up to the experts and members of parliament.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers made changes to Road Traffic Rules

What preceded it?

Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the government is preparing to impose tougher punishments for systematic traffic violations.

Read more: Government prepares tougher penalties for systematic violations of traffic rules