Government prepares tougher penalties for systematic violations of traffic rules

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko discussed the road safety situation with the interior minister.

She reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Government prepares changes

According to Svyrydenko, the Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a set of decisions aimed at reducing the number of road accidents and strengthening discipline on the roads.

In particular:

strengthening liability for systematic violations of traffic rules, including speeding;

tougher sanctions for drivers who systematically exceed established speed limits;

improving the system of automatic and non-automatic recording of violations;

legislative regulation of the use of light personal electric transport.

"The final decisions must take into account proposals from the public.

I extend my condolences to everyone who has lost relatives and loved ones on the roads. We must do everything to ensure that such tragedies cannot happen again," she summed up.

See more: Fatal accident due to poor road conditions: two engineers in Rivne region charged. PHOTO

Background

As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaievi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district. There were killed and injured people.

On 8 June, the court imposed a pre-trial restriction on driver Pleshivtsev, who is suspected of causing the fatal car crash in Kyiv. He was remanded in custody for 60 days without the possibility of bail.

Watch more: Kyiv police have detained drivers for serious traffic offences. VIDEO