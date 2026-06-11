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Skabeeva on Ukrainian UAV strikes: "Madness, isn’t it? Syzran, Cheboksary. 1,600 kilometres. It’s just unbelievable!". VIDEO
Prominent Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva expressed surprise on live television at the ability of Ukrainian drones to strike targets deep within the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist emphasised that cities located 1,500 kilometres from the combat zone are coming under attack.
"Madness, isn’t it? Syzran and Cheboksary. How far from the front line are the Ukrainian Armed Forces striking now? Here’s their official information. 1,600 kilometres. It’s simply unbelievable!" declared Skabeeva.
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