Lawyer Kryvoruchko to continue defending man accused of Farion’s murder: her licence has been reinstated. VIDEO

Lawyer Larysa Kryvoruchko, who is defending the man accused of the murder of Iryna Farion, has had her licence to practise law reinstated.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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Details

"My legal practice was unlawfully suspended. I filed a lawsuit and challenged this unlawful decision in court. I submitted an application for interim relief and the court granted it.

The court order has been issued and sent to the court," she explained.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that lawyer Larysa Kryvoruchko, who is defending the man accused of murdering linguist Iryna Farion, had her licence to practise law suspended due to a breach of legal ethics.

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