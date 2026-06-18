Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels. VIDEO

On Wednesday, 17 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyyarrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he will hold a series of meetings with allies and take part in a meeting of the European Council.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Meetings and participation in events

Zelenskyy has announced meetings with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. An audience with King Philippe of Belgium is also scheduled.

"These are important days for strengthening our defence: there will be meetings with the defence ministers of the UK and Germany, a ‘Ramstein’ format meeting and a European Council meeting," the president said.

He added that Europe must be strong and united.

"The outcome of this war depends largely on this," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read also: Zelenskyy and Brazilian President Lula da Silva discussed ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

Participation in the G7 summit

It should be recalled that President Zelenskyy took part in the G7 summit in the French town of Évian-les-Bains, which took place on 15–17 June. The Ukrainian leader held talks with key partners and met with US President Donald Trump for the first time in several months.

Read also: Zelenskyy met with Modi: they discussed joint industrial projects